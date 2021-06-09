Xi inspects Gangcha County in Qinghai

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks to local Tibetan residents while visiting a village of Shaliuhe Township in Gangcha County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 8, 2021. Xi on Tuesday visited Gangcha County during his inspection tour of Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

XINING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday visited Gangcha County in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture during his inspection tour of northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Xi was briefed about the environmental protection efforts in the Qilian Mountains and Qinghai Lake. At the lake, he inspected achievements made in comprehensively addressing environmental problems and protecting biodiversity.

Xi also visited a village of Shaliuhe Township to learn about the lives of local Tibetan residents.