Beijing promotes 2021 conscription campaign on campus

By Bai Bin and Zhu Junlin

BEIJING, June 8 -- The Beijing 2021 National Defense Education and Recruiting Campaign on Campus was held at Beijing University of Chemical Technology on June 6, with more than 800 college students from various universities and colleges in Beijing coming for consultation and registration on the spot.

This event was jointly launched by the Municipal Conscription Office and the Education Commission of Beijing. It is learnt that a series of policies and regulations have been issued in succession by the Beijing municipal authorities and the Beijing Garrison, including the incorporation of recruitment work into government performance assessment system, the purchase of supplementary medical insurance for parents of the newly enlisted members, and the application of big data to screen for latent diseases among registered young people. These are sure to serve as a powerful institutional guarantee for the recruitment of high-quality soldiers for the Chinese military.

In 2020, the proportion of college applicants in Beijing had reached up to 95%. As for the recruitment in the first half of 2021, the ratio exceeded 96%, setting a new record high and ranking in the forefront across China.

As of now, the number of online applicants throughout Beijing for the second half year has exceeded 7,000, among which over 6,000 are college students. Various related data have increased compared with the same period of previous years.