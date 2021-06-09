Chinese naval escort taskforces conduct mission-handover in Gulf of Aden

GULF OF ADEN, June 9 -- The 37th and the 38th Chinese naval escort taskforces held a mission-handover ceremony in waters west of the Gulf of Aden on the morning of June 7, local time, on the commanding ship Destroyer Changsha (Hull 173) of the 37th escort taskforce.

Officers assigned to the 37th escort taskforce introduced the basic information about the escorting mission, such as current sea and airspace situation in the Gulf of Aden, new challenges and corresponding suggestions. They also handed over the materials and equipment to their successors and exchanged views on some specific works.

The 38th Chinese naval escort taskforce is composed of guided-missile destroyer Nanjing (Hull 155), missile frigate Yangzhou (Hull 578), and comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu (Hull 996), together with two shipborne helicopters and dozens of special operations members. It is the first time for the Destroyer Nanjing to carry out the escort mission in the Gulf of Aden, while the frigate Yanzhou and supply ship Gaoyouhu have both been old stagers in such missions.