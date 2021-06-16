Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon passes quarterly equipment inspection

By Liu Xiongma and Huang Liming

BEIRUT, June 16 -- The 19th Chinese peacekeeping construction engineer contingent to Lebanon passed the second quarter equipment inspection carried out by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) with high standard on June 15, marking the successful completion of the last inspection during its mission period.

A 14-member inspection team sent by the UNIFIL arrived at the Chinese peacekeeping camp in the port city of Tyre at about 9 a.m. on June 15, local time. After nearly three hours of inspection, the team confirmed that the Chinese construction engineer contingent passed the second quarter inspection with a full score.

At present, the surrounding security situation of the mission area is still far from stable. While steadily advancing the annual engineering tasks, the contingent attaches great importance to the inspection work. As preparation, they carried out a comprehensive self-inspection on 28 specific categories, including weapons and equipment, engineering vehicles, medical treatment and communications, and completed in-depth rectification of hidden dangers.

Equipment inspection aims to verify whether the equipment and facilities provided by the troop-contributing countries meet the requirements of the UN based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the UN and the troop-contributing countries.

Since its deployment to the mission area at the end of July last year, the Chinese peacekeeping construction engineer contingent has completed patrol road repairs, defense facilities construction, and civil engineering assistance tasks with high standards under the double tests of the COVID-19 pandemic and the grim situation. In addition, this contingent has also passed various inspections and assessments at one time and been praised by UNIFIL for many times with its outstanding performance.