PLA to organize important flight mission in Langfang

The picture shows a screenshot of the notice on the website of Langfang Municipal Government, Hebei Province on June 15, 2021.

BEIJING, June 17 -- The Langfang Municipal Government of northern China's Hebei Province issued a notice to temporarily ban the flying of birds and other objects that would affect flight safety in the administrative area of the city on June 15:

In the following days, Chinese military will organize important flight missions. According to the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Military Installations and other relevant regulations, the Langfang municipal government declared that from 0:00 on June 13, 2021, to 24:00 on July 1, Beijing time, the entire administrative area of the city will be an air restricted zone. All actions that may affect flight safety including bird-release and the flying of other objects are prohibited. And the relevant matters were hereby notified as follows:

1. In the air restricted zone, domestic pigeons and other birds are not allowed to fly.

2. The racing pigeon association must manage its association members and related personnel in an orderly manner, and supervise their compliance with relevant regulations.

3. In the air restricted zone, flying drones, kites, balloons, sky lanterns, and other objects is strictly forbidden.

4. In the air restricted zone, competent government departments will inspect hidden dangers that might affect flight safety.

5. Law enforcement agencies at all levels shall, in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Military Installations, the Law of the People's Republic of China on Penalties for Administration of Public Security, and other laws and regulations, impose penalties on violations of laws and regulations. If the violation constitutes any crime, it shall be subject to criminal liabilities.