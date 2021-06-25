China commemorates 50th anniversary of UN seat resumption

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday highlighted China's support for the United Nations and the country's contributions to the organization in peacekeeping, poverty reduction and climate change at a forum to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the resumption of its membership of the world body.

On October 25, 1971, the 26th UN General Assembly adopted resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority of votes, restoring all the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China at the UN and recognizing the representatives of its government as the only legitimate representative of China at the UN.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at the Lanting Forum with the theme "China and the UN: Cooperation in 50 Years and Beyond" in Beijing, China, June 25, 2021. /Reuters

As the world's largest developing country and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China always honors the purposes and principles of the UN charter and promotes the spirit of multilateralism, Wang told the forum.

Firm supporter of UN

Over the past 50 years, many Chinese people have been involved in UN undertakings and have witnessed, participated in and contributed to China's cooperation with the UN, Wang said.

He said China has set a good example in upholding the international order and is committed to democracy, the rule of law and equity in international relations.

China proposed the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence as early as in the 1950s and has since faithfully observed them, contributing significantly to the formulation of the basic norms governing international relations, Wang said.

China has firmly safeguarded the UN-centered international system, upheld the international order underpinned by international law and bolstered the central role of UN in international affairs, he stressed.

China's contribution in peacekeeping, poverty relief, climate change

China has honored its responsibility for safeguarding world peace, said the foreign minister.

Having participated in 29 UN peacekeeping missions and sent a total of over 5,000 peacekeepers, China has become the largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping operation among the permanent members of the Security Council, he elaborated, adding that "we are also the second largest funding contributor to the UN and UN peacekeeping operation."

So far, 24 Chinese military and police officers have given their lives in the line of duty, Wang said, adding that their sacrifice will always be remembered.

China also set up an 8,000-troop peacekeeping standby force and a police squad of 300 for UN peacekeeping missions, he introduced.

On poverty relief, Wang said China has met the poverty eradication target set in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

As the world's second largest economy, China's contribution to world economic growth remains the highest, Wang said, adding that China has worked to foster greater synergy between its own development strategy and those of the rest of the world.

On climate change, China has remained a firm supporter of the Paris agreement, Wang said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced last September at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly that China aims to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

While addressing the Climate Ambition Summit via video link in December last year, Xi announced that by 2030, China aims to lower its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by over 65 percent from the 2005 level and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25 percent, Wang said.