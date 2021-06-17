Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon awarded UN Peace Medal of Honor

The picture shows the scene of the award ceremony. (Photo by Ding Wendong)

By Ding Wendong and Liu Xiongma

BEIRUT, June 17-- The award ceremony for the 19th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon was held on June 16 at the Chinese camp in Hanniyah village by the port city of Tyre in southern Lebanon. All the 410 members were awarded the UN peace medals.

Major General Stefano Del Col, Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), awarded the UN peace medals to the 12 representatives after inspecting the Chinese peacekeeping troops.

In his speech, Major General Del Col said, “I would like to extend sincere gratitude to the Chinese peacekeepers for your sincerity and dedication. Your outstanding professionalism and noble humanitarianism have presented us what the true China and the true Chinese military should look like. I firmly believe that all of you will be brave and dedicated as always, and keep striving for peace and stability in southern Lebanon.”