China and India Hold the 22nd Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs

On June 25, 2021, Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Hong Liang and Additional Secretary of the East Asia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Naveen Srivastava co-chaired the 22nd Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs via video link. Representatives from departments related to diplomacy, national defense and migration of both countries attended the meeting.

The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the border issues and China-India relations, and agreed to consolidate the disengagement results of the front-line troops of the two countries and properly settle the remaining issues in the west section of the China-India boundary in line with the consensus reached by the foreign ministers of both countries. Both sides will continuously make efforts to further de-escalate the border situation, prevent the situation on the ground from relapsing, and work together to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. Both sides agreed to maintain high-level diplomatic communication, provide additional important guidance for properly addressing the situation in the China-India border areas, and actively prepare for the 12th Senior Commanders Meeting, the specific time and arrangement of which will be determined over the border defense hotline at an early date.