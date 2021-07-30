Chinese coast guard ships depart for North Pacific on law enforcement mission

A China Coast Guard ship on a fisheries law enforcement mission in the North Pacific Ocean sets sail from Shanghai, east China, on July 30, 2021. Two coast guard ships dispatched by the China Coast Guard (CCG) departed from Shanghai on Friday for the North Pacific Ocean to enforce fisheries law. The two vessels will cruise on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean during a 31-day patrol, according to the CCG. (Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Two coast guard ships dispatched by the China Coast Guard (CCG) departed from Shanghai on Friday for the North Pacific Ocean to enforce fisheries law.

The two vessels will cruise on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean during a 31-day patrol, according to the CCG.

The mission aims to strengthen supervision over the fishing boats operating on the seas of the North Pacific Ocean, in accordance with relevant United Nations General Assembly resolution and the Convention on the Conservation and Management of High Seas Fisheries Resources in the North Pacific Ocean, said the CCG.

The coast guard ships will also crack down on illegal fishing and board to inspect fishing vessels suspected of violations, the CCG noted.

This is the first cruise mission of the Chinese coast guard ships on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean since the passage of the coast guard law this year, said the CCG, adding that such missions are important to maintaining the fishery production order and protecting marine resources.