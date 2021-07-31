Multi-purpose Su-30SM EMD fighters will take part in the joint exercise Zapad/Interaction-2021 on the territory of the People's Republic of China

With the servicemen of the Russian military contingent from the formations and military units of the Eastern Military District, preparations have started for the exercise Zapad/Interaction-2021, jointly with the units of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA).

The participants of the joint Chinese-Russian exercise from the Russian side include military personnel of the operational-tactical aviation detachment, whose pilots also made a multi-hour flight over a distance of more than 1.5 thousand kilometers from the point of permanent deployment on multi-purpose Su-30SM fighters. Also, the personnel of the motorized rifle unit deployed in the Transbaikal territory, as well as special forces units and the control apparatus, will take part in the upcoming exercises.

The forces of the Chinese side participating in the exercise consist of the PLA Land and Air Forces.

Currently, the personnel of the Russian group of EMD troops in the course of daily activities takes part in combat training exercises with the improvement of theoretical knowledge and practical skills. In addition, military personnel participate in physical training.

In the near future, it is planned to conduct a reconnaissance of the exercise area and a number of practical training sessions with the units of the joint Chinese-Russian group.

The joint exercise will be held from August 9 to 13 this year at the Tsingtungxia training ground. The main theme of the exercise is to maintain security and stability in the region with a joint military operation to combat terrorist forces.