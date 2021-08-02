China Coast Guard carries out fishery law enforcement cruise in high seas of North Pacific Ocean

By Lin Xin

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2 -- Two coast guard ships "Qushan" and "Haimen" dispatched by the China Coast Guard (CCG) set sail from Shanghai on July 30 to carry out a 31-day fishery law enforcement cruise mission in the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean.

This is the first cruise of the CCG to high seas in the North Pacific Ocean after the introduction of the Coast Guard Law of the People’s Republic of China, and also the second cruise after CCG obtaining the right to board and inspect fishing vessels in the high seas area of the North Pacific Ocean.

During the cruise, the CCG will follow relevant United Nations General Assembly resolution and the Convention on the Conservation and Management of High Seas Fisheries Resources in the North Pacific Ocean to strengthen the supervision over the fishing vessels operating in the North Pacific Ocean and strictly crack down on the illegal fishing in the high seas.

For the suspected rule-breaking fishing vessels, the CCG will board and inspect to effectively maintain the order of high seas fishery production and substantively carry out comprehensive law enforcement cruises.

As a member of the Conservation and Management of High Seas Fisheries Resources in the North Pacific Ocean, the cruise mission of the CCG to the North Pacific Ocean plays an important role in actively fulfilling its international obligations, participating in global ocean governance, maintaining the order of high seas fishery production, and protecting marine resources.