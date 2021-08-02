Law protects rights of PLA personnel

Soldiers of the "Hard-boned Sixth Company" of the 74th Army Group of the People's Liberation Army take part in a battle drill in a coastal area of Guangdong province on June 1, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

Legislation prioritizes support for those with distinguished service in battle

Protection for Chinese military personnel has become stronger and more targeted in line with a law that came into effect Sunday in a move to enhance soldiers' combat effectiveness and boost morale.

The first of its kind, the new law specifies protections for the status, rights and interests of People's Liberation Army personnel, "and it also ramps up existing measures to better protect military personnel's wellbeing", said Guo Linmao, an official from the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, which adopted the law.

The law, for example, highlights the need to prioritize support for military personnel with distinguished service in battle, those working in remote, harsh environments and those serving in special posts, he said.

"It clarifies that soldiers who are honored in war operations should be given better treatment than those who earn such honors during peacetime," he said.

Further, the law stipulates that the military should arrange reasonable work assignments, rest and annual leave for servicewomen and offer special protections in regard to maternity or health issues, he added.

Guo explained details of the law while discussing recent legislative efforts involving soldiers and national defense with reporters last week.

He said the implementation of the law on Sunday, China's Army Day, was designed to strengthen soldiers' sense of duty, pride and honor.

"It will also make military personnel aware of the legal protection of their rights and interests, to enhance their sense of fulfillment, happiness and security," Guo said.

A newly revised Law on Military Facilities Protection also took effect on Sunday.

It defines the responsibility of local governments and relevant bodies of the State Council, China's Cabinet, to protect military facilities amid socioeconomic and land-use development.

China has enacted 19 laws pertaining to the military and national defense, according to Yue Zhongming, spokesman of the commission.

Yue said they have all provided strong guarantees for advancing national defense and military modernization while promoting the importance of maintaining China's sovereignty, security and development interests.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, the NPC Standing Committee has drafted four new laws, including a law supporting veterans and the Coast Guard Law. It has also amended five other pieces of legislation related to the military and national defense, Yue added.