Military exercises to be held in South China Sea

BEIJING, Aug. 5 -- According to a notice released by China’s Hainan Maritime Safety Administration on August 4, military exercises will be carried out in waters of the South China Sea from August 6 to August 10, 2021, local time.

MILITARY TRAINING IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING: A:18-42.60N/110-51.92E、B:19-45.38N/112-19.00E、C:18-43.17N/113-30.78E、D:17-50.92N/114-25.67E、E:17-25.05N/114-42.07E、F:16-10.85N/113-40.33E、G:15-48.53N/112-37.65E、H:18-10.78N/110-43.90E; FROM 051600 UTC AUG 21 TO 101600UTC AUG 21.

ENTERING PROHIBITED.

HAINAN M.S.A.CHINA.