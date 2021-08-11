Chinese medical peacekeeping contingent donates relief supplies in Mali

The Chinese medical peacekeeping contingent hands the donations over to the logistics department of the Mali military. Photo by Huang Song

MENAKA, MALI, Aug. 11 -- Residents in Menaka region of Mali suffered flood in early August, and the normal life there has been severely affected due to the extreme weather.

Once learning of the case, the 8th Chinese medical peacekeeping contingent to Mali immediately organized donation for the flood-stricken area. More than 600 pieces of emergency supplies were raised by the 63 Chinese medical peacekeepers, which have been delivered to the affected area through the logistics department of the Mali military.