Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum on Sept. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on all countries to strengthen openness and cooperation in science and technology.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum, which is scheduled from Sept. 24 to 28 in Beijing.