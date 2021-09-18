Third-time joint training conducted in SCO Peace Mission-2021 exercise

The special operations troops fast-rope from a helicopter to penetrate into the area behind the mock enemy’s lines during the third-time joint training of SCO Peace Mission-2021 anti-terrorism military exercise on September 17, 2021. (Photo by Mei Shixiong)

By Mei Shixiong and Liu Dan

ORENBURG, Russia, Sept. 18 -- Participating troops of the SCO Peace Mission-2021 anti-terrorism military exercise held their third-time joint field training at the Donguz training range in Orenburg Oblast, Russia, on September 17, which was also their live-fire joint training for the second time.

The Chinese ground combat group, consisting of a combined-arms battalion of the army under the PLA Northern Theater Command, coordinated with the multinational forces to launch attacks at the “illegal armed forces” with the support of aviation, special operation, electronic warfare forces, etc.

The combined-arms battalion’s strong advantages in lean strength, diversified capabilities, and precise and efficient organization were given full play in the joint training.

“ It is the first time the Chinese military has sent a combined-arms battalion to go abroad for a multinational joint exercise. This experience functions as a whole-process and all-elements inspection and evaluation for a combined-arms battalion, on the subjects ranging from long-range force projection as a whole in the preparatory phase to tactical operations in the final joint exercise phase. It will help us identify the breakthrough points to enhance future combat capabilities,” said Captain Shi Jingyuan, the commander of the ground assault group of the Chinese participating troops.

After the joint training, the joint campaign headquarters reviewed the problems exposed in the joint training and revised the actual-troop action plan.

According to Han Chengyu, deputy leader of the exercise directing staff of the Chinese side, the joint training held on Friday achieved the expected goals, with smoother cooperation among the participating troops and closer coordination between the land and air forces.