Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday sent a congratulatory letter to the 2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, which opened in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province.

In his letter, Xi noted that digital technology is being fully integrated into all fields and the whole process of economy, politics, culture, society and ecological civilization construction with new ideas, new forms and new models, having extensive and profound impacts on the production and life of humankind.

Nowadays, profound changes in the world unseen in a century and the epidemic situation are intertwined. It is imperative for the international community to join hands to seize opportunities and meet challenges by following the trend of informatization and digitalization, as well as networking and smart development, he added.

Xi emphasized that China is willing to work with other countries to shoulder the historical responsibility of promoting human progress by stimulating the digital economy vitality, enhancing the digital government efficiency, optimizing the digital social environment, setting up a digital cooperation structure, and building a strong digital security shield.

China is also willing to work with other countries in the world to make the digital civilization benefit people of all countries, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humankind, he added.

The summit opened Sunday with a theme of "Towards a New Era of Digital Civilization -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace." It is jointly organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Zhejiang provincial government.