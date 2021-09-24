PLA Air Force to unveil new aircraft at Airshow China

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force will unveil an array of new aircraft at the upcoming 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, said a PLA Air Force spokesperson.

Among the debuting aircraft are China's new electronic warfare aircraft J-16D and a new high-altitude reconnaissance drone, WZ-7, said air force spokesperson Shen Jinke at a Friday press conference.

The domestically-developed WZ-7 will be utilized in border reconnaissance missions and maritime patrols, said Shen.

Other notable models, including the J-20 stealth fighter jet, and the Y-20 heavy transport aircraft, will also be on show.

The 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition will be held from September 28 to October 3 in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.