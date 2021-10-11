2021 China Cybersecurity Week kicks off in Xi'an

XI'AN, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 China Cybersecurity Week kicked off on Monday in Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi province, with this year's theme emphasizing the public's role in building cybersecurity defense.

The event will run until Oct. 17, with online and offline activities to be held across the country. Major events including the opening ceremony and a prime forum will take place in Xi'an.

The week aims to promote the publicity of laws and regulations, policies and standards, and important measures related to cybersecurity issues through exhibitions, seminars, online classes and public-service advertisements.

Special events revolving around the themes of cybersecurity on campuses and among young people, cybersecurity in the fields of telecommunication and finance, and personal information protection will also be organized during the week.

China launched its first cybersecurity week in 2014.