PLA spokesperson makes statement on latest China-India military talks

BEIJING, Oct. 11 -- “Instead of misjudging the situation, the Indian side should cherish the hard-won situation in China-India border areas,” said Senior Colonel Long Shaohua, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), on Monday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in a statement talking about the 13th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting. According to him, the meeting was held on October 10 at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Chinese side.

The spokesperson said that during the meeting, the Chinese side made great efforts to promote the easing and cooling of the border situation and fully demonstrated China’s sincerity of maintaining overall interests of bilateral military relations. However, the Indian side still persisted in its unreasonable and unrealistic demands, which added difficulties to the negotiations.

The spokesperson pointed out that China is firm in its resolve to safeguard national sovereignty. He hoped that the Indian side should avoid misjudging the situation and cherish the hard-won situation in the China-India border areas. The Indian side should abide by the relevant agreements and consensus reached between the two countries and two militaries, show sincerity and take concrete actions to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the border areas with China, the spokesperson added.