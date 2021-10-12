8th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) established

BEIJING, Oct. 12 -- The 8th batch of Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) was established recently.

Formed mainly from a brigade of the PLA 82nd Group Army, the peacekeeping battalion includes infantry, artillery, armored corps, scouts, etc., more than half of which have participated in military parades, international military competitions and joint exercises.

At present, the peacekeepers are carrying out intensive training on subjects including cordon and patrol, protection of civilians and response to violent terrorist attacks. They will head to mission areas in two batches this December to carry out one-year peacekeeping mission.