Xi Jinping on preparations for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected the preparations for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for efforts in the final stages of preparations to ensure the complete success of the Games, or Beijing 2022.

The following are some highlights of his remarks:

-- A successful Beijing 2022 is China's solemn commitment to the international community and after years of preparations, everything is ready.

-- We are fully confident and capable of presenting to the world a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent Winter Olympics.

-- [I] hope that domestic and overseas media outlets would better present stories about athletes fighting for Olympic glory, China's endeavor in staging the Games and the Chinese people's hospitality to showcase Beijing 2022 to the world in an all-round, dimensional and vivid manner.

-- The successful hosting of Beijing 2022 will not only enhance our confidence in realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, but also help present China as a positive, prosperous and open nation committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

-- Pushing forward the development of sports technologies is needed to build China into a sporting powerhouse.

-- The ultimate goal of building a sporting powerhouse and a healthy China is to strengthen the people's fitness, which also forms an essential part of China's endeavor to build a modern socialist country in an all-round manner.

-- The enthusiasm brought about by Beijing 2022 should be maintained to promote sustainable development of winter sports at both elite and grassroots levels.