A special ceremony on Karakoram Plateau

On the eve of New Year's Day, a reporter from the China Central Television (CCTV) traveled more than 5,000 kilometers from Beijing to the Karakoram Plateau, taking a special national flag to a frontier defense company where Xiao Siyuan, one of the four martyrs who sacrificed their lives to safeguard China's national sovereignty and territory in June 2020, was assigned to.

This national flag was raised at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on August 1, 2021, the 94th anniversary of the founding of the PLA. Standing below the eight Chinese characters "da hao he shan, cun tu bu rang" ("Not a single inch of China's beautiful land to be ceded"), the frontier defense troops received the national flag and held a flag-raising ceremony. Singing national anthem, they vowed to safeguard China's national sovereignty and territory with their lives.