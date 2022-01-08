Xi sends message of sympathy to Mauritanian president

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of sympathy to Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani over his infection with the COVID-19 virus.

In his message, Xi said that learning about the infection of President Ghazouani, he extends sympathy to him and wishes him a speedy recovery.

The Chinese government and the Chinese people firmly support the Mauritanian government and people in the anti-pandemic fight, Xi said, adding he believes that under the leadership of Ghazouani, Mauritania will surely defeat the pandemic at an early date.