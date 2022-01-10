China appoints new commander of PLA HK Garrison

HONG KONG, Jan. 10 -- Major General Peng Jingtang, former deputy chief of staff of the People's Armed Police Force (PAP), has been appointed as the commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison, according to the news released by Colonel Wu Tao, spokesperson for the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, on January 9.

The appointment order was signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, also chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) , and declared by General Wang Xiubin, commander of the PLA Southern Theater Command.

The newly-appointed Commander Major General Peng Jingtang said that he is ready to work with all the members of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison to profoundly implement the policy of "one country, two systems", perform defense duties in accordance with the law, resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and development interests, and firmly safeguard Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.