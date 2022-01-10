PLA soldiers, militia rush to quake-hit Qinghai

XINING, Jan. 10 -- An earthquake of magnitude 6.9, at a depth of 10km, struck the Menyuan Hui Autonomous County in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Northwest China's Qinghai Province, at 1:45 am, January 8.

After the quake, the PLA Western Theater Command quickly rallied more than 1,200 professional rescuers stationed around the epicenter to get ready as the vanguard force. It also directed the Qinghai Provincial Military Command to dispatch service members and militia to assist the local government in disaster relief and rescue.

The Haibei Military Sub-command of the Qinghai Provincial Military Command sent an emergency contingent to towns closest to the epicenter to check the situation, evacuate residents, dispose of hidden hazards, and set up tents.

The first group of rescuers from the Haibei detachment of the People's Armed Police Qinghai Corps arrived at the area around the epicenter at 5:00 am on January 8, where they checked the safety of every housing building and cleared collapsed sheepfolds.

In the meantime, six transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade were on standby.

As of press time, no casualties have been reported. The PLA Western Theater Command is closely following up on the situation in the quake-hit area through real-time communication with local authorities, and will put in more relief and rescue resources whenever needed.