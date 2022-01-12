Xi's Party school lecture highlights CPC's historical confidence

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee attended by provincial and ministerial-level officials, Jan. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called on Tuesday for efforts to deepen the review, study, education and promotion of the CPC's history so as to better understand and make good use of the historical experience of the Party over the past century.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, which was attended by provincial and ministerial-level officials.

The study session was aimed at advancing the learning and understanding of the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century, adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, Xi noted.

He urged efforts to champion the great founding spirit of the Party, boost historical confidence, promote unity and solidarity, enhance the fighting spirit, and motivate the whole Party, as well as Chinese people of all ethnic groups, to work tirelessly to realize the Second Centenary Goal.

The opening was presided over by Li Keqiang, and attended by Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. Vice President Wang Qishan also attended the event.

MARXISM IN CHINESE CONTEXT

The resolution comprehensively reviewed the achievements in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times through the Party's endeavors over the past century, Xi said.

"Marxist theory is not a dogma, but a guide to action; it must develop with the evolution of practice," Xi said.

China is experiencing the greatest and most unique practical innovation in human history, Xi said, adding that the formidable tasks of reform, development and stability, as well as the problems, risks, challenges, and tests for governance of the country, are all unprecedented.

Xi urged efforts to gain a keen appreciation of the underlying trend of the times, better coordinate upholding and developing Marxism, and continue adapting the basic tenets of Marxism to China's specific realities and its fine traditional culture.

CONTRADICTIONS AND TASKS

The focus on analyzing and summarizing the Party's understanding and grasp of the principal contradictions facing Chinese society and the key tasks over the past century is an important part of the resolution adopted at the plenary session, Xi noted.

Xi stressed having a comprehensive understanding of the problems while giving priority to major ones and key aspects of the problems.

He also highlighted the approach of making breakthroughs in key areas so as to achieve overall economic and social development.

STRATEGIC THINKING

The resolution comprehensively reviewed how the Party constantly put forward sound strategies and policies in the past century, Xi noted.

Stressing the importance of enhancing strategic thinking, Xi called for efforts to maintain a firm resolve to implement the strategies while making flexible policies in line with realities.

All regions and departments must cross-check their work with the Party's theories, lines, principles and policies, said Xi, adding that the strategic decisions made by the CPC Central Committee must be implemented unconditionally without being distorted or bent.

SELF-REFORM

"It is a significant part of the resolution to analyze and review the Party's study and understanding of self-reform in the course of its struggle over the past century," Xi said.

Emphasizing that the key to maintaining the CPC's true nature as a Marxist party lies in the Party itself, Xi said that the key to self-reform is the courage to confront problems squarely and cut to their very core in fixing them.

Xi called on all Party members to adhere to the spirit of self-reform, boost the political consciousness of full and strict Party self-governance, and avoid any slacking in its exercise.

There will be no exceptions made for those who have violated Party discipline or the law, Xi stressed.

HISTORY EDUCATION

Xi stressed that it has been a major political task for the whole Party to understand the Party's past success and how it can continue to succeed in the future, guided by historical materialism and a rational outlook on the Party's history.

Demanding a long-term and regular mechanism for Party history education, Xi urged the whole Party to focus on studying and implementing the guiding principles of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee and the resolution.

Leading Party officials should take the lead, and the Party's history should be better incorporated into the syllabus of Party schools and the curriculum of ordinary schools. It should be made a way of thinking and promoted properly among youngsters.

Presiding over the opening of the study session, Li Keqiang called on the whole Party to remain in alignment with Xi's remarks and the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee in both thought and action, making down-to-earth efforts to prepare for the successful convening of the 20th CPC National Congress.