China, UK hold 8th defense strategy consultation

BEIJING, Jan. 12 – The militaries of China and the United Kingdom held the eighth China-UK Defense Strategy Consultation via video link on January 12. The consultation was co-chaired by Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming, vice chief of the Joint Staff Department under China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and Dominic Wilson, director general of security policy of the UK Ministry of Defense. The two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on issues including international and regional security situation, as well as relations between the two countries and the two militaries.

Shao said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached in their phone conversation last October important consensus on promoting the bilateral relations, offering a comprehensive blueprint for the future China-UK cooperation in various fields.

The Chinese side views positively the relationship between the two militaries by saying that the present military relations between the two countries remain generally stable, and both sides have maintained contacts and exchanges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shao expressed that the Chinese military is willing to work with the British military to strengthen high-level strategic communication, maintain institutionalized exchanges and expand pragmatic cooperation, so as to constantly promote the development of bilateral military relations.

Wilson said that the UK and China are witnessing sound development of bilateral relations, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ambassadorial diplomatic relations between the two countries, the UK looks forward to new progress in bilateral relations.

The UK side holds positive attitude towards bilateral military cooperation, and is willing to maintain communication and contact with the Chinese military at all levels, continue strategic consultations and maintain exchanges on the multilateral security dialogue platforms, Wilson said.