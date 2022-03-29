Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon build multiple safety barriers for UN peacekeeping troops

The 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon reinforces barbed wire for the Nepal camp.

BEIJING, March 29 -- Recently, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon built multiple security barriers for the Nepal camp, which effectively improved the camp's defense capability against security risks.

Due to long-term high-temperature exposure and rain water erosion, a number of defense facilities in the Nepal camp were severely damaged, posing a major potential safety hazard. After receiving the task, the Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent organized professional construction personnel and completed a number of tasks after more than a month of hard work, including the installation of barbed wire for the 150-meter T-shaped wall, and the construction of observation posts and new air defense bunker.

Li Wuhui, the commander in charge of the project, said that they will also conduct inspections and maintenance of those defense fortifications to provide solid and reliable defense support for the UN peacekeeping forces under the background of tense situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

"The Chinese peacekeepers are professional and diligent. Thank you for building such a strong security barrier for the Nepal camp," said the director of the Engineering Division of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Command when inspecting the project.

Since its deployment to the Lebanon mission area in August last year, the contingent has successfully completed 46 engineering tasks such as building protective walls, setting up standard fences, and repairing road drainage systems. They passed three UNIFIL equipment inspections and two military capability assessments with high standards. Their performance has been widely recognized by UNIFIL, peacekeeping counterparts and local residents.

Members of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon build observation posts for the Nepal camp.