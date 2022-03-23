Armed police and militia forces search for black boxes of crashed plane

Armed police and militia forces continue the overnight search for the black boxes of crashed passenger plane on the evening of March 22, 2022. (Photo/CNR)

WUZHOU, March 23 -- According to on-site report, in the afternoon of March 22, members of the People’s Armed Police (PAP) and the militia involved in the search and rescue work of the China Eastern Airlines’ crashed plane took the new task to retrieve the black boxes while continuing personnel search and rescue.

A 600-person search and rescue team including fire fighting, armed police and militia forces carried out the full probe overnight at the crash site in the mountains.

As the crash site was in the mountains, the search for the black boxes has to mainly rely on drones and manpower. What's more troubling was that intermittent rainfall began on Tuesday, and heavy rain and gale-force wind would arrive in the next two days according to the weather forecast. All these will complicate the search and rescue efforts.