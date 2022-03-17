China's well-known enterprise supports its employees to join the military

Dong Mingzhu, chairman and president of GREE Electric Appliances, presented ribbons to the employees who were leaving for military service On March 16, 2022.

ZHUHAI, March 17 -- On March 16, GREE Electric Appliances, a well-known Chinese household appliance manufacturer, and the Conscription Office in Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province, jointly held a ceremony to send the company's employees to join the military. Dong Mingzhu, chairman and president of GREE Electric Appliances, presented ribbons to the employees who were leaving for military service.

As early as 2019, GREE Electric Appliances had held a special farewell party to send its 15 employees to join the military. "You are both Chinese soldiers and GREE employees," Miss Dong said then. Thanks to her reputation and the company’s influence, the video of the farewell party caused huge social repercussions in China at that time.

Since then, the conscription model of recruiting on-the-job personnel directly from enterprises came into being, which broadened the channels for conscription. Employees with college diplomas are usually high-quality recruits for the military. When they fulfill their service, they can return directly to the original enterprises, relieving the pressure of decommissioning and resettlement for local governments. And the enterprises can also receive high-quality backbone employees that have been cultivated by the military. This is a win-win situation for all parties.

During the four years from 2019 to 2022, nearly 100 employees of GREE Electric Appliances with college diplomas have signed up for the recruitment every year, among which51 excellent employees have joined the military. After the recruitment of 2022 started this spring, 13 employees of GREE Electric Appliances were selected as new recruits after the preliminary examination and screening. Among them, five volunteered to serve in remote and underdeveloped areas such as Xinjiang.

