Transportation of recruits in full swing

By Bian Wei and Sun Xingwei

BEIJING, March 17 -- The transportation and delivery of recruits for the first half of 2022 was launched in China on March 16 and the agencies at all levels have made full use of national transportation facilities to continuously improve the transportation and delivery efficiency.

Yang Yuzhe, director of the Military Transportation and Delivery Comprehensive Coordination Center under the PLA Joint Logistic Support Force, said that an information system newly developed by competent organs of the Central Military Commission (CMC) was used for the first time to organize and coordinate the recruits transportation plan of the whole military, which reduced the number of transfers, shortened the time en route, and improved the delivery efficiency.

At the same time, some specific transportation solutions were tailored based on local geographical characteristics. For example, ferries were appropriate for transportation between the Liaodong Peninsula and the Shandong Peninsula due to the short distance by water. Remote areas with poor transportation, including Xinjiang, Xizang and Yunnan, adopted charter flights for direct delivery with the assistance of civil airlines. The Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta regions have well-developed subway resources and therefore the seamless connection between subway and high-speed rail could effectively facilitate the recruits transportation and delivery.