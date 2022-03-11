Promotion video for conscription work in 2022 released

BEIJING, March 11 -- The conscription office of China's Ministry of National Defense officially released the promotional video "Passionate Barracks, Wonderful Life” for the conscription work in 2022 on March 10, aiming to inspire young people of the right age to join the military and serve the country.

Following the screen switching from the doors of the delivery room, home and school, to the doors of military barracks, warship, aircraft cabin, etc, the video vividly shows China’s achievements in the modernization of the armed forces and the mission of service members to protect their families and defend the country.

The promotional video was jointly produced and launched by the National Defense Mobilization Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and the China Media Group.