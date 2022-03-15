Chinese peacekeepers to Mali pass UN comprehensive capability assessment

The Sector East of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) conducts a comprehensive capability assessment on the 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali.

GAO, Mali, March 15 -- The 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali passed the comprehensive capability assessment conducted by the Sector East of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) with high standards recently. The assessment team spoke highly of the performance of the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent.

It is a comprehensive assessment of the contingent's capabilities since it was deployed to the mission area in August last year. The assessment team listened to the work briefing and conducted on-site inspections on the vehicles and equipment, as well as the status of static data and logistical support. They also assessed the medical treatment capabilities and the camp security measurements.

Officials from the Sector East of MINUSMA said that all the work of the Chinese level II hospital have met the requirements of the UN.