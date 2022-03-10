China, India to hold 15th Round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting

BEIJING, Mar.10 -- As agreed by both sides, the Chinese and Indian militaries will hold the 15th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting on March 11, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a daily press briefing on March 9.

Zhao mentioned that on January 12, the 14th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held, during which the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolving relevant issues in the west section of the China-India boundary and issued a joint press release.

Zhao said the Chinese side hopes this new round of meeting can continue to move forward on the basis of previous talks, further enlarge consensus, narrow differences and strive to reach the mutually acceptable solution.