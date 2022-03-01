More Chinese enterprises sign to provide preferential treatments for veterans

BEIJING, Mar.1 -- China’s Ministry of Veterans Affairs (MVA) signed the cooperation agreements on preferential policies with six enterprises including China UnionPay, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Post Group Corporation Limited, Shunfeng Express, Deppon Express and China United Airlines on February 28, to provide veterans with convenience and benefits in terms of refueling, express delivery and travel.

As for now, there have been 20 Chinese enterprises signed the cooperation agreements on preferential policies with the MVA.