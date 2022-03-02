Cobra Gold 2022 HADR exercise wraps up

BEIJING, Mar.2 -- The Cobra Gold 2022 humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise wrapped up in Thailand recently. The Chinese military personnel took part in the HADR table top exercise (HADR-TTX) under the theme of international disaster response and civil-military coordination in the context of the epidemic situation via video link, and exchanged views with other participants on the early warning mechanism for disaster relief.

The exercise has not only involved the lectures on routine topics including international and regional humanitarian agencies and the disaster response operation mechanism, but also added seminars on the HADR mechanism establishment and operation under the epidemic situation.

The Cobra Gold joint exercise is annually held since 1982. China started to participate as the observer in 2002 and began to dispatch troops in 2014. This time, the Chinese military members actively provided the Chinese experience and solutions, hoping to contribute their own strength to the improvement of the international joint disaster relief capability.