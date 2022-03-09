Chinese peacekeepers to DRC pass first equipment inspection in 2022

The Contingent Owned Equipment (COE) inspection team of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) carries out equipment inspection in the 25thChinese peacekeeping engineering contingent on March 7, 2022.

KINSHASA, Mar. 9 -- The 25th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) passed the first equipment inspection in 2022 with high standard on March 7, local time.

The Contingent Owned Equipment (COE) inspection team of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) spoke highly of the Chinese engineering contingent. This was the second equipment inspection of the Chinese engineering contingent since their deployment to the mission area.

The UN equipment inspection is held quarterly, which aims to verify whether the main equipment provided by the troop-contributing country meet the requirements of the UN peacekeeping missions. The results serve as an important basis for the UN to provide financial compensation to troop-contributing countries, and concern the country's image and interests.

The COE team carried out detailed inspection on three major categories of main equipment, self-sustaining equipment and the Chinese Level-I hospital. They checked over 3,000 pieces (sets) of equipment in 20 types, including vehicles and machinery, weapons and ammunition, armament, living facilities, combat supplies and medical equipment.

At the review meeting, the inspection officials said the Chinese peacekeepers were fully prepared and disciplined, and that their equipment met the needs of self-sustainment and mission execution and set "Chinese standards" in the mission area.

