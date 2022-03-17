CHINA
China Coast Guard vessels patrol Diaoyu Islands
Source
China Military Online
Editor
Li Jiayao
Time
2022-03-17 10:13:44
BEIJING, March 17 -- The 2302 Fleet of the China Coast Guard (CCG) conducted a patrol in territorial waters off the Diaoyu Islands on March 16, according to an online statement by the CCG.
