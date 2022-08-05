Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon open Chinese and TCM training courses

BEIJING, Aug. 5 -- Recently, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon opened training courses on the basic Chinese language and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) such as acupuncture and cupping therapies during mission intervals, in a bid to build a "bridge of peace" with culture to render more people learn about traditional Chinese culture.

The training courses have drawn more than 200 learners from peacekeeping troops of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and local Lebanese commuities.

"As UN peacekeepers, we need to work with service members from many countries, it is beneficial to master one more language, and the Chinese language is a good option, it will facilitate our work in the UNIFIL," said a female Sri Lankan officer.