Military hospital develops VR field rescue training info system

A nurse working with the Fourth Medical Center of the PLA General Hospital wearing VR glasses and smart gloves receives field rescue expertise assessment via the field rescue training information system.

BEIJING, Aug. 3 -- Recently, the Fourth Medical Center of the PLA General Hospital designed a field rescue training information system with virtual reality technology.

According to Guo Yanyan, head of the system’s R&D team and head nurse of general surgery department of the center, in the past field rescue drills with simulated real battlefield environment, nurses were apt to show panic in the wounded rescue operations, which would inevitably reduce the rescue effectiveness. The development of the system aims to solve the problem by taking the characteristics of battlefield rescue in future wars into consideration.

It is learned that the system can create a virtual combat atmosphere such as artillery strike, battle damage control, battle flames and gunpowder smoke, explosion sounds, and serious battle injuries. By wearing VR glasses and smart gloves, nurses can practice self and mutual rescue subjects including tourniquet application, bandaging and fixing, and classified evacuation of the wounded, in the virtual reality battlefield environment.

At the same time, the psychological evaluation module of the system is connected to the operator through electrode pads to accurately measure his/her heart rate, blood pressure, and evaluate the operator's psychological state in real time, so as to give psychological intervention in time.