PLA Eastern Theater Command continues joint training exercises around Taiwan Island

BEIJING, Aug.5 -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) continued the joint combat training exercises in the northern, southwestern and eastern waters and airspace off the Taiwan Island on August 5 as scheduled, in a bid to test consecutively the joint operation capability of the theater command troops.

In the training exercises this day, the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command dispatched multi-type warplanes, including fighter jets, bombers, early-warning aircraft, electronic reconnaissance aircraft, etc., to conduct drills on such combat missions as airspace control operation, air support and cover, air strike, reconnaissance and early warning around the Taiwan Island.