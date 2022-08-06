7th national student military training camp opens in Nanjing

By Zheng Ningsheng and Liu Xiaohong

BEIJING, Aug.6 -- The 7th National Student Military Training Camp opened at the Army Engineering University (AEU) of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Nanjing on July 30.

The 10-day training camp is sponsored by the Ministry of Education and the National Defense Mobilization Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and hosted by the PLA Army. Altogether, more than 400 representatives of college and middle school students from different provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), registered in the camp.

Professors and experts will be invited to give lectures on military theories, so as to build up the students' awareness of national defense. The camp has also planned 12 subjects of military skill training for the students including formation training, light-arm shooting, basic tactics and self-protection skills and grenade throwing. In addition, the close-up watching of the Army weapons and equipment and military cultural activities will be organized for the students.

The national student military training camp started in 2014. Since the 4th national student military training camp hosted by the PLA Navy and held at the Dalian Naval Academy in 2017, each training camp has been hosted by one service of the PLA and focused on one specific theme, in an effort to integrate students' military training with the construction of national defense reserve force. The theme of this year's training camp is "chasing dream in the Army, fighting in youth".

The picture shows a flagman waving the camp flag at the opening ceremony. (AEU Wechat acount)