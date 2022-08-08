MINUSMA Chinese peacekeepers build defense shooting platform with high standards

BAMAKO, Aug. 8 -- Recently, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali completed the task of building a shooting platform for defense at the Super Camp of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Menaka. The high construction standards of the shooting platform and the Chinese engineers’ hard work were highly recognized by the engineering office of the Sector East of the MINUSMA.

The MINUSMA Super Camp in Menaka is more than 300 kilometers away from the camp of the Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent in the MINUSMA Super Camp in Gao. In accordance with the mission requirements, the engineering contingent dispatched over 200 troops and more than 40 sets of engineering equipment with more than 800 cubic meters of earth and stone transported, and after 10 consecutive days of expedited construction, accomplished the building of the defense shooting platform with high standards.

Menaka, a strategic town within the Sector East of the MINUSMA, is located at the border area between Mali and Niger and features an extremely severe security situation. The successful completion of the project serves to greatly improve the overall defense capability of the MINUSMA Super Camp in Menaka.