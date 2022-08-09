PLA Eastern Theater Command continues joint exercises around Taiwan

NANJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) continued its joint combat exercises and training as scheduled on Monday in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island.

These exercises mainly focused on the joint anti-submarine operations and assaults on sea targets.

The Command's navy deployed several destroyers, frigates, warplanes, and ground-to-ship missile units in a joint anti-submarine operation.

Anti-submarine patrol aircraft, warships, and ship-based anti-submarine helicopters cooperated in exercises. These included submarine searches, simulated assaults, and defense operations.