Chinese, Thai air force commanders hold talks via video link

General Chang Dingqiu, commander of the PLA Air Force, held talks with Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, via video link on August 9, 2022. The two sides made in-depth exchange of views on communication and cooperation between the air forces of the two countries.

The traditional friendship between China and Thailand boasts a long history. In recent years, under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, the military relations between the two countries have developed healthily and steadily, and the friendly cooperation between the two air forces has been pragmatic and efficient. The Chinese side is ready to work with the Thai side to continuously expand cooperation fields and jointly safeguard regional security and stability.