Xi replies to letter from teachers, students in Malta

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping recently replied to a letter from teachers and students of the China Corner of St. Margaret College Secondary School in Malta, encouraging more Maltese youth to actively participate in people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

In his letter, Xi said thanks to efforts from both sides, the China Corner of the school has contributed positively to increasing knowledge about China among the Maltese youth and promoting the China-Malta friendship.

Xi wished the China Corner even greater success in the future, and welcomed faculty members and students to China for exchanges and study.

Peace and harmony amongst all states has been a long-held wonderful aspiration of the Chinese nation for the human society, Xi said, adding that it is also the cultural root of the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

"We live in a world where history and reality meet, where opportunities and challenges coexist, and where humanity as a whole rise or fall together. Countries must assist each other in times of need and choose win-win cooperation if we are to share in the fruits of development," he noted.

Xi said for the purpose of tackling global development and international security challenges, China has put forward the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, and the Global Security Initiative.

It is a concrete step on the part of China to galvanize consensus and strength to put the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind into action, Xi added.