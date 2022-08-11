Defense Ministry spokesperson Tai Kefei comments on PLA's joint military operations around Taiwan Island

Reporter: According to Taiwan media reports, after Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has organized high-intensity live-fire exercises and training in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island, just like "blockading Taiwan", and in which several missiles flew over the island. This is probably just a beginning, and Taiwan's strategic space has been squeezed and will not come back. What's your comment on this?

Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Senior Colonel Tan Kefei: The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has recently conducted a series of countermeasures in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island, which is a solemn deterrent to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces engaging in collusion and provocation with external forces. It is also a legitimate and necessary step to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Related exercises and training are open, transparent and professional, and in line with China’s domestic laws, international laws and international practices.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi insisted on visiting China's Taiwan region, which has flagrantly challenged and jeopardized China's core interests, and seriously damaged the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Tsai Ing-wen and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, soliciting foreign support to seek "independence" and making provocations, brushing aside the safety of the Taiwan people and pushing Taiwan into the abyss of disaster, are bound to be etched into the historical pillar of shame.

The historical course of cross-Strait reunification is unstoppable. The momentum towards and circumstances surrounding the resolution of the Taiwan question are always in favor of the power to promote the national reunification. For the well-being of the Taiwan people, we are willing to pursue the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and efforts, but the Chinese PLA will never leave any space for any form of "Taiwan independence" separatist behaviors and interference by external forces. For the selfish interests of one party or oneself, the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces ignore national interests and go against the trend of the times. They are doomed to take the road of self destruction. At present, the cross-Strait relations are faced with a choice between two futures once again, and the right choice must be made by the Taiwan authorities for what path to follow.