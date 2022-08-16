Int'l Army Games 2022 opening ceremony held in Moscow

The 96B tank of the Chinese team passes a track bridge model obstacle during the first round of the individual race in the Tank Biathlon competition of the IAG-2022 at the Arabino shooting range in Moscow Oblast, Russia on August 14, 2022. (Photo by Yu Ziheng)

By Tian Lei and Wang Qiyu

MOSCOW, Aug.16 -- On August 15, local time, the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2022 (IAG-2022) was held in Patriot Park on the outskirts of Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

At about 3 pm, representatives of participating teams from various countries entered the stadium in succession. The IAG 2022 is co-hosted by 12 countries including Russia, China and Iran with participation of a total of more than 270 teams from the militaries of 37 countries (regions). It will conclude on August 27.

The Chinese military has sent teams to Russia to participate in the Tank Biathlon, the Elbrus Ring, and the Masters of Armored Vehicles contests. The Tank Biathlon and Masters of Armored Vehicles contests kicked off on August 13.

After nine-year development, the IAG, initiated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, has become an open platform for international military exchanges and cooperation.