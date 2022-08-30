PLA Macao Garrison completes 23th troops rotation

By Chen Shuai and Liu Gang

MACAO, Aug. 30 -- The Macao Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) completed the 23th rotation of its troops on August 29, in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Macao Special Administrative Region.

The service members leaving Macao on rotation had successfully completed all tasks during their deployment in Macao and defended national security and Macao's prosperity, demonstrating the good image of the PLA.

The new troops that rotated into Macao this time had undergone solid training before arriving at the garrison barracks. They have systematically mastered the military skills, basic conditions of Macao and relevant legal knowledge, and are fully capable of performing their defense duty at Macao.

A ceremony marking the 23th routine troops rotation of the PLA Macao Garrison is held on August 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Shuai)